Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $105,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lyft by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

