Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

