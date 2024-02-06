Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

