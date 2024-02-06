Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

