Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 2,609 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 274.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

