Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $226.16 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average of $231.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

