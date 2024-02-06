Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) vs. Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Head to Head Review

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 0 2 13 0 2.87

Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $119.80, suggesting a potential upside of 60.50%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group 14.49% 12.83% 8.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group $126.49 billion 1.50 $10.60 billion $7.22 10.34

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

