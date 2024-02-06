Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.69

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $14.32. Kanzhun shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 712,559 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Stock Up 8.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

