Karyopharm Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,825% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 34.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 7,365,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.19. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 461,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 91,491 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

