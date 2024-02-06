Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.27 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $16.48 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,590,395,773 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,586,518,482.433464. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10008048 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $15,904,060.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

