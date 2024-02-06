Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $742.71 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $742.71 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00079037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00028228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000829 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

