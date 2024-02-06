KB Financial Group (KB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 24,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $50.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KB Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 49,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

