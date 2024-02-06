KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337,204 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KBR were worth $356,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $23,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,315,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 212.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 42.4% in the second quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 134,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Insider Transactions at KBR

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

