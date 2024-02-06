KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.37. 144,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

