KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 298 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $195.43. 27,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

