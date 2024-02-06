KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $25,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,467. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $129.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

