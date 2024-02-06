KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,297 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,106,000 after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 151,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,627,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. 2,941,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,648,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

