KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $37.72 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $70,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 52,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

NYSE:V traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.12. 1,132,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,057. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

