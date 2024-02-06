KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $224.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $246.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.