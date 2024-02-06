KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. 763,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,691. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $145.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

