KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $121.83. The stock had a trading volume of 908,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

