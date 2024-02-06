KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,321 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.57. The stock had a trading volume of 480,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $188.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

