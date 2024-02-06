KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 76,374 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,374 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

PGX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 697,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

