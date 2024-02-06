KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.53. 1,891,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.