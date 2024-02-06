Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

