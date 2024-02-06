Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 50.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.64. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

