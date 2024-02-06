Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 59.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262,722 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

