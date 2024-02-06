Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 35.0% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

