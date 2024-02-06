Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ITT opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.