Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $2,392,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in WESCO International by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $185.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

