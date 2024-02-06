Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

