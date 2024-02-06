Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

