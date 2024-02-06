Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 15,499 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

