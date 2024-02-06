Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 55,017 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,017 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

