Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 9,780 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

