Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 0.5 %

PVH opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $126.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

