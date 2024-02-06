Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.8 %

KMT opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.