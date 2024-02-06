Kennon Green & Company LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 479,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 457.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

