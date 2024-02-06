KeyCorp Raises Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $100.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.96.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Onsemi by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Onsemi by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Onsemi by 13.5% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.