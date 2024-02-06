Keyera Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY
Keyera Stock Down 1.7 %
KEY stock opened at C$31.53 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54.
Keyera Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- This mid-cap tech stock just jumped 30%…and is still cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.