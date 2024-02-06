Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.96. 182,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

