Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.0 million-$359.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.1 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.

Shares of KFRC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,460. Kforce has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kforce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

