Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Shares Gap Down to $34.42

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.42, but opened at $33.56. Kilroy Realty shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 286,511 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile



Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.



