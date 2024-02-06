Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

