Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.62. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 350,888 shares trading hands.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.