KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $80.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

KKR stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

