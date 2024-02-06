KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.51% of KLA worth $320,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.47. The stock had a trading volume of 210,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,116. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

