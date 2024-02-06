Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.
LRE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 825 ($10.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($9.97) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.21).
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
