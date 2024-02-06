Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,333 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,760 shares of company stock worth $28,673,991. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

