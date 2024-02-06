Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 19,921 Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 90.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 140,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 5.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE HQL opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

